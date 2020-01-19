Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDE) Shares Down 0.1%

Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDE)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.07 and last traded at $58.07, approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

