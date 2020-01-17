Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) Trading Up 0.4%

Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.62, approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6916 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

