DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.45

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.45, with a volume of 2689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSCSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.70 million. DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

