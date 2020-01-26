DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSCSY. Mizuho raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DISCO CORP/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.19. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $327.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

