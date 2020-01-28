Discover Financial Services Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

