Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 82,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $92.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com