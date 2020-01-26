Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFS. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 144,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

