Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE DFS traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,376,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

