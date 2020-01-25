Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

DFS stock opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 281.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 144,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

