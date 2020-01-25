Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $87.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $1,502,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,035,000 after buying an additional 2,382,825 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

