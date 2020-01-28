Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $88.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.46, but opened at $76.29. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $74.29, with a volume of 2,320,799 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on DFS. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after acquiring an additional 447,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,266,000 after acquiring an additional 160,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,736 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

