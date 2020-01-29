Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $71.82, but opened at $73.91. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $75.23, with a volume of 4,336,826 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Specifically, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index