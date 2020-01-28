Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $84.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of DFS opened at $74.62 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after acquiring an additional 447,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 655.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 344,236 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 295,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 197,321 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

