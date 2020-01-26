Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Discovery Communications posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year sales of $11.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 135.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 317,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 120.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,191 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $30.32. 6,040,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

