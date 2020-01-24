Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.88

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and traded as high as $41.50. Discovery Inc Series B shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 1,119 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%.

About Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol