Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

