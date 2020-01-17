Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 17,460,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 19,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,405,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after purchasing an additional 795,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,269,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 621,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 834.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 428,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,734. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection