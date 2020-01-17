Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Discovery Metals Corp (CVE:DSV) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, 115,315 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 229,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 19.90 and a quick ratio of 19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75.

Discovery Metals Company Profile (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It has a portfolio of seven principal properties with a land package of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Coahuila State.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

