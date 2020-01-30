DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH remained flat at $$36.75 on Friday. 2,437,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,179. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 23.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

