DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $12.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in DISH Network by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 323,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. 2,865,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com