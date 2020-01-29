DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra raised shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.55.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 901,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,379. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.33.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 52.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 361,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 23.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?