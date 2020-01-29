Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.18

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.18 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95.37 ($1.25), with a volume of 147393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Diversified Gas & Oil’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

