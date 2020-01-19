Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

DHC stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 895.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Recommended Story: Beige Book