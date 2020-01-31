Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SAUC opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Diversified Restaurant has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 102,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Diversified Restaurant during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

