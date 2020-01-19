Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Diversified Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41, approximately 395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $263.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

About Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

