Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.45. Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 15,421 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $95.45 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dixie Group stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,053,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Dixie Group makes up 1.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 6.44% of Dixie Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

