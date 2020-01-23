Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) PT Raised to GBX 175

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone to a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 166.67 ($2.19).

LON DC traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 146.10 ($1.92). 2,309,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. Dixons Carphone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

