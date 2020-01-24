Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives GBX 165.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 166.67 ($2.19).

DC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

DC stock traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 146.10 ($1.92). The company had a trading volume of 2,309,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Dixons Carphone’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

