DLH (DLHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.

In other news, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,654 shares in the company, valued at $530,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

