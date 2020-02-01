Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Research analysts at Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BOOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $612.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 51.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

