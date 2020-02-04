DNB ASA/S (DNHBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect DNB ASA/S to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DNHBY stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. DNB ASA/S has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.16.

DNHBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DNB ASA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB ASA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

