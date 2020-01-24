Dods Group (LON:DODS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 452091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of $14.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01.

About Dods Group (LON:DODS)

Dods Group plc, a publishing company, engages in the provision of information and insights into the political and public policy environments primarily in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France. The company is involved in the provision of books and magazines; curation and aggregation of information and data; and provision of services through a combination of online information and digital services, training courses, conferences and events publications, and other media.

