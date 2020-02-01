Dolby Laboratories’ (DLB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLB. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

DLB opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $70.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

