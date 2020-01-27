Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q1 guidance at $0.45-$0.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.40-$3.50 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DLB opened at $69.25 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: Cash Flow