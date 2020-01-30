Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. 400,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,888. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $319,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 over the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

