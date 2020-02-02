Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Receives $165.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,428. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average of $153.18. Dollar General has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

