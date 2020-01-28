Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.34 billion and the highest is $6.44 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $23.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.63 billion to $23.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $24.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.00. 2,689,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,646. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

