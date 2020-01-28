Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $102.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after acquiring an additional 536,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,231 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,414,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after acquiring an additional 165,465 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

