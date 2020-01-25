Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.18

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.18 and last traded at $88.36, with a volume of 1370052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $3,545,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

