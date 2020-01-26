Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

