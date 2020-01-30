Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 284,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 57,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,853. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

