Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Securities

Research analysts at National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 7.48.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

