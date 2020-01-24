Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.99

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (ASX:DHG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.99 ($2.83) and last traded at A$3.94 ($2.79), with a volume of 1475425 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.90 ($2.77).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$3.73 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97.

Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile (ASX:DHG)

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates as a real estate media and technology services company in Australia. It operates through Core Digital, Transactions and Other (Digital), and Print segments. The company offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing solutions through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.

