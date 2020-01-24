Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 607,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,981. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

