Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on D. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $69.04 and a twelve month high of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

