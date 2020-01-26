Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.88.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.16 and a 200 day moving average of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

