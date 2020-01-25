Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $294.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $271.00 to $294.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research restated a hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.88.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.10. The company had a trading volume of 479,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,855. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.94.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

