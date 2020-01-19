Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $315.00 at Maxim Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $305.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners set a $265.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Longbow Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.44.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $286.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.67. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $241,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

