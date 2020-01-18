Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $327.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $295.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.44.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.47. The stock had a trading volume of 469,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,182. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.63.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

