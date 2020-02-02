DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DPUKY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

About DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.